Little Fires Everywhere and Scandal star Kerry Washington and Da Five Bloods star Delroy Lindo will be bringing their impressive acting chops together for a new comedy series on Hulu, titled Unprisoned.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the forthcoming project is inspired by the life of show creator Tracy McMillan and is set to center around “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.” Washington will take on the role of therapist and single mother Paige Alexander, while Lindo will play her fresh-outta-jail father, Edwin.

The eight-episode series will be produced by ABC Signature and becomes the first scripted comedy series underneath Disney’s Onyx Collective. If the latter name sounds familiar, it may be because it’s the same powerhouse collective behind the recent Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul. Washington, Lindo, McMillan and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser will all serve as executive producers.

“Sooooooo excited about this next adventure,” Washington wrote in a tweet sharing the news. “Thank you to @hulu @OnyxCollective for making it happen! This cast and crew are UH-MAY-ZING! Can’t wait for you all to see!”

Added McMillan in a statement: “This isn’t just my story, it’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies—and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”

President of Onyx Collective and Freeform Tara Duncan further expressed, “From the moment we read the script for ‘Unprisoned,’ we wanted this fresh, funny series for Onyx. Tracy tells the story of an endearing but complicated father-daughter relationship with the heart and humor of someone who has lived this all too common experience. We’re thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Kerry Washington and the teams at Simpson Street [Washington’s prodcution banner] and ABC Signature.”