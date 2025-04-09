Keri Hilson Admits Her Real Feelings About Her Beyoncé Diss Track 20 Years Later

Keri Hilson is setting the record straight, clarifying what led up to be one of the biggest moments of her career: the infamous “Turnin Me On” remix, which many at the time believed was a diss track aimed at Beyoncé.



That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

Let’s take things all the way back to 2009. Hilson was one of the biggest artists in R&B. Her debut album, “In a Perfect World...,” spawned massive hits like “Knock You Down” and the Grammy nominated single “Turnin Me On.” She was even nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy Award.

Advertisement

While appearing on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 9, Hilson confessed that the “Turnin Me On” remix was “a regret.” She added, “But not in the way people think. That’s a song I actually didn’t write. Those are not my words.”

Advertisement

She eventually explained that Polow da Don, who produced the original “Turnin’ Me On” single, wanted to do a remix. “He produced the record,” she said. “Because I was on tour with Lil Wayne, I wasn’t able to lay anything down.” The 42-year-old then explained that he had another writer in their “camp” write the verse while she was away. “He played it for me... automatically, I was like, ‘I’m not singing that.’ That was my position.” She continued, saying that her career was threatened if she didn’t record the song.

Advertisement

“My album wasn’t out yet — it was like, ‘You’re not coming out if you don’t do this,’ ” she recalled, saying she was in tears and adamant that she did not want to do it. The singer added how she “was super young. I felt I had no power. I felt I had no choice.”

Hilson then explained that she protected “everyone in the story.” She said, “I had to eat that, and I am still eating it to this day.”

Advertisement

Naturally, fans are shocked to finally hear Hilson’s side of this story, with many taking to the comments in support of Hilson, while also trying to figure out who was the mysterious writer who wrote the verse.

Advertisement

In the comments on the clip on Instagram, one user wrote, “I hate that for her. I really do. Her album was one of my favs.” Others shared similar sentiments, with another user writing, “Every single song on her first album is a hit and I wish we could go back in time and save her before she made that mistake.”

Fans on X also defended Hilson, with one user writing, “This needs to be the last time we hear about this. It’s been 15 years. How many artists have done and said things about Beyoncé (and her family) that have been far worse than that lil remix? Exactly. Let’s move on and enjoy this new music from Keri.”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “The decision to have Keri Hilson (a new artist) diss Beyoncé out of nowhere and for no reason, is one of the worst career decisions we’ve seen. Completely ruined her image all because men wanted to be messy and then hide their hands.”

Advertisement

Fans in the comments were also quick to speculate who the unnamed co-writer was, with many tagging singer and songwriter Ester Dean. Shortly after, Dean entered the comments, writing, “I’m here.”

Advertisement

She also shared a post of her own on Instagram, confessing the remix “was childish and didn’t age well.” Dean added: “I see how it hurt people, especially women, and I take full responsibility.”