Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Seven Times in the Back Returns to Active Duty

Photo : Kerem Yucel ( Getty Images )

Today in news that is disappointing but not surprising, the cop who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back has returned to active duty.

Advertisement

According to CNN, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis issued a statement on Tuesday announcing Rusten Sheskey’s return to the Kenosha Police Department. “Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome,” Miskinis said Tuesday afternoon. “However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”



Last August, Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The shooting resulted in multiple days of unrest in Kenosha, with two protesters being fatally shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Sheskey was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.



Sheskey told multiple investigators that he used deadly force against Blake when he tried to flee their encounter as he thought Blake was trying to kidnap the children in his car. Apparently, firing seven shots at someone while there are children around is considered good police work. Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31 after he “was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline,” according to Miskinis.

Maybe that’s the problem. If what Sheskey did doesn’t violate policy, that probably means they should change their policy. I’m simply not of the mindset that putting on a badge innately makes you beyond reproach for your actions. If you fuck up, there should be consequences. Is that not how things work for the rest of us?

If I blatantly lied at some point in this article, I would definitely face severe consequences for that mistake. On the contrary, police policies seem like they exist simply to create loopholes to ensure that cops don’t have to be held accountable for their actions.



Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has already announced that Sheskey won’t face any charges for the shooting. Blake, who was left paralyzed after the shooting, has sued Sheskey for the injuries he incurred as a result of the shooting.



Advertisement

I guess if there’s anything to take away here it’s that atrocities are fine, as long as you commit them behind a badge, and there’s children around.

