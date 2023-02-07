Kenosha Cop Who Allegedly Kneeled On 12-Year-Old Girl's Neck Faces Lawsuit

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the family of a 12-year-old has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against local law enforcement as well as the city. They are accusing Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow of kneeling on the student’s neck while attempting to break up a fight she was supposedly involved in.

In addition to Guetschow, the complaint lists the Kenosha Unified School District in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the City of Kenosha as defendants as well. The student has been to referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit because she is a minor. Part of the complaint states:

“As a direct and proximate result of the unlawful use of force by Guetschow, Jane Doe suffered physical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, cervical strain, and recurrent headaches, which has required Jane Doe to undergo medical treatment for her injuries. As a direct and proximate result of the unlawful use of force by Guetschow, Jane Doe suffered emotional distress, mental trauma, and anxiety, including severe emotional distress, which has required Jane Doe to undergo mental health treatment and counseling and to change schools.”



Viral footage was captured by a student recording the incident in March 2022 and immediately sparked outrage on the internet. In it, the 12-year-old girl (who was a sixth grader) appears to have pushed the officer. Shortly after, he pins her to the ground and seemingly kneeled on her neck.

According to officials, Guetschow was employed as a part-time security officer for the Kenosha Unified School District at the time of the altercation. Ultimately, he resigned. In his letter of resignation obtained by ABC News, he said that the public attention he received brought him and his family “mental and emotional strain.”

However, what Guetschow did to that young girl is unconscionable and he needs to be held accountable for that . “Guetschow had multiple opportunities to remove his knee from Jane Doe’s neck and failed to do so,” the complaint states. “Guetschow’s use of a chokehold and the duration of the chokehold was an unreasonable and unlawful use of force.”