Kendrick Lamar has not wasted any time since releasing his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last week.

Photos and video of the “N95” artist in Ghana have surfaced on social media and have people wondering what he’s doing there. Is he doing a show? Is he taking a vacation?

Well, according to reports, the Compton rapper is in Accra, Ghana to film a documentary, although it has yet to be confirmed by Lamar or anyone on his team.

Lamar landed in Ghana on Thursday, May 12 and was seen dining at Kozo Restaurant, visiting Freedom Skate Park and playing soccer with c hildren in Jamestown. Later that weekend on Saturday, May 14, the “Purple Hearts” rapper in partnership with Spotify, hosted a Mr. Morale party to celebrate the release of Lamar’s latest work.

In a Facebook post, the Ghanaian Diaspora Affairs Office of the President wrote:

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is in Ghana shooting a documentary for his just released album. There are sights of him promoting his new album with a “trotro” in Ghana, the true local way. The Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President supported in this experience into Ghana; recognizing the importance of Arts, Culture, Music and the global diaspora engaging with Ghana. We see the Deputy Director, Dr. Nadia Musah with Kendrick as he prepares to conduct interviews following the release of his new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” which is already receiving rave reviews with fellow rappers like Eminem giving it incredible compliments. This visit is significant because we want the Global African & Afro Descendant family to recognize Ghana as the ‘gateway to the ‘motherland’’ or ‘’the Black Mecca’’ where one can reignite their passions, inspirations and connect with people; where one can launch an album, a book, an exhibition, a culinary experience and much much more. To Kendrick Lamar, his beautiful family, his team and friends, and to our Diaspora we say Akwaaba!

As if working on a documentary would not already keep him busy, earlier this year in January, it was also announced that Lamar was tapped to produce a new film under his pgLang Company production banner for Paramount Pictures. Produced in tandem with South Park creatives Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the untitled live-action comedy is set to explore “the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”