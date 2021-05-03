Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Nas X Tapped for Final Episodes of This Season's Saturday Night Live

Keegan-Michael Key, left; Lil Nas X Photo : Frazer Harrison/ Frazer Harrison for The Recording Academy ( Getty Images )

Saturday Night Live—or SNL as it’s more affectionately known—has had one helluva season these past few months.



From hosts to musical guests, a whole host of Blackity-black talent has graced the stage, including: Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, Issa Rae, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Kaluuya and more. So it’s only right that they close things out with a bang, right? Well according to Deadline, that’s exactly what they’re about to do.

In classic SNL fashion, the show announced that its 46th season will close out with two of my favorite funny people: Keegan-Michael Key and Lil Nas X. Yes, I know technically Lil Nas X isn’t a comedian, but have you seen his tweets? If you’ve seen his tweets then you know he’s an expert troll so there’s absolutely no telling what kind of energy he’s about to bring to that stage. I mean, think about it: between all the hubbub surrounding his latest hit “Montero” and the (good-spirited) trolling he did in reference to SNL cast member Chris Redd, I just know this performance is about to be one for the books.

Per Deadline, Keegan-Michael Key will serve as the host for the May 15 broadcast, with “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo tapped as the musical guest. Additionally, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will close out the season on the final episode on May 22 with Lil Nas X set to perform.

“Montero + NEW SONG,” Lil Nas X wrote in a tweet. Assuming that absolutely none of us have heard this new song (save for maybe some of his sharp TikTok followers who can smell a new single from a mile away), I’m positive that whatever musical masterpiece he has up his sleeve for the SNL audience and us as viewers at home will be nothing short of legendary. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a pole that needs to be practiced on and a pink, rhinestone cowboy hat to buy.

Just kidding. Cowboy hats aren’t really my thing.