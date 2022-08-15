Following the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, there have been unfounded claims that the Biden administration somehow orchestrated it . During her appearance on ABC “This Week,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that nobody in the administration knew when the raid was taking place, and confirmed that the Biden administration is not keeping tabs on the Department of Justice’s investigation, ABC News reports.

When questioned by co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Jean Pierre noted the “complete independence” of the DOJ from politicization. “We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved,” Jean-Pierre said.



The FBI is said to have taken 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Florida vacation home, citing possible violations of the Espionage Act and other infractions. Despite many asking for comment, the White House has not elected to weigh in on the ongoing investigation.



From ABC News:

“I hear your question, but it would be inappropriate for me as the press secretary to comment on this. It would be inappropriate for any of us, including the president or anyone in the administration, to comment on this,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit.”

Republicans have gone on record over the weekend to claim the investigation is a “political hit job” and “corrupt and an abuse of power.” Jean-Pierre wanted to remind everyone that Trump nominated current FBI director Christopher Wray. Current Attorney General Merrick Garland was confirmed by a bipartisan-heavy 70-30 vote, despite many Republicans calling him to resign.



“This is not about politicizing anything. ... I would remind our folks on the other side that the FBI director [Christopher Wray] was appointed by the president’s predecessor. I would remind the folks on the other side that when Merrick Garland was indeed confirmed, it was a bipartisan fashion,” she said.



