Kanye West Says He's Running For President This Year

Kanye West is apparently going to make good on a promise he made five years ago when he won MTV’s Michael Jackson Vanguard Award and announced his plan to run for president in 2020.



On Saturday, the rapper/designer/MAGA supporter tweeted (using some very Trump-esque language) that he will be throwing his hat in the electoral wing this year:

West first signaled his presidential aspirations in 2015, when he took to the stage at the MTV VMA s and ended a winding and unhinged acceptance speech with, “I don’t know what I’m finna lose after this; it don’t matter though because it ain’t about me, it’s about new ideas, bro, people with ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could’ve guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”



Since then, West has signaled his political leanings pretty explicitly by cozying up to President Donald Trump and vocally supporting his policies. The motivations for West’s own presidential run are likely less about trusting God and more about stroking h is own God-complex.

In 2018, Kanye said of Trump: “When he was running, it’s like I felt something. The fact that he won, it proves something. It proves that anything is possible in America. Donald Trump can be president of America. I’m not talking about what he’s done since he’s in office. But the fact that he was able to do it – remember when I said I was gonna run for President?”

Tesla founder Elon Musk, another rich megalomaniac, has already shared his support for West’s presidential bid.

But a ccording to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s no evidence that West has filed any paperwork to be eligible for the 2020 elections. Also, there’s this:

It remains to be seen if West will actually be on the ballot for President of the U.S. in 2020. It certainly wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen this year.