Friday night (Oct. 28) the paparazzi caught up with Kanye West who offered what the media is calling “an apology” for comments he made in reference to George Floyd. If you recall, West recently declared that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not due to homicide under the knee of Derek Chauvin.



“When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings,” West said. “And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people. Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote.”



The tainted rapper also went on to say that through Adidas actions and the media at large, he now understands the hurt he caused by spreading the misinformation about George Floyd’s death.



“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” he continued. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now.



The comments in question were made during a recording of an episode of N.O.R.E’s “Drink Champs” podcast that has since been scrubbed from the platform. George Floyd’s family then sued Kanye West for $250 million seeking damages for defamation and harassment.



“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt,” Ye continued his speech on Friday. “Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”



According to Forbes, West’s net worth has dropped significantly from $1.9 billion to $400 million.

