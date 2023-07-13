Kamala Harris To Meet With Black And Latino Key Voting Groups For New Month-Long Series

Vice President Kamala Harris will be hitting the road for a month-long series with hopes of galvanizing key Democratic supporters before the 2024 presidential election. On Sunday, she will speak at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s yearly convention (the organization was founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson).

In addition, Harris will also visit Indianapolis next week to give a talk at Delta Sigma Theta’s conference. Harris, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, will use this as an opportunity to elevate the importance of historically Black sororities. She will also attend the Hispanic advocacy group Unidos US’ conference and Everytown for Gun Safety in Chicago.

Harris will make stops at the NAACP in Boston and the Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Orlando. In a statement, a Biden adviser explained:

“This travel reflects hitting on some of the most important issues Americans care about right now, and hitting some of the most important constituencies to the Biden-Harris coalition, from young people to Latinos. Having the vice president at these high-profile events early on in the cycle is a sign of her galvanizing power and will help us mobilize these groups next year.”



Harris’ upcoming schedule is similar her plan a year ago when it came to midterm elections. The most recent Supreme Court decisions negatively impacted students of color and the LGBTQ community. Harris is intentional in centering these vulnerable demographics in her upcoming travel, as it supports the Biden re-election plan to zero in on invigorating vital parts of the Democratic party.