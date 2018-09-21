As one of two black women to ever serve in the US Senate, Sen. Kamala Harris knows how important her role is. And she knows why she has to ask the hard questions the public deserves answers to.

Even when they make people squirm. Even if they’re US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who recently got a taste of Harris tough questioning first-hand, garnering headlines for the rising Democratic star.

In an interview with The Root, Harris talked about being one of two black senators on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, and how she understands the gravitas of her position.

Moreover, she said it is her duty to help lead uncomfortable conversations about racism in America, regardless of how uneasy it makes some people. Harris also talked about the importance of black people running for higher office and, of course, she addressed those 2020 rumors.

Watch Harris talk about this and more above.