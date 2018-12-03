Photo: In this Nov. 1, 2010 file photo, California Attorney General candidate Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Public Central Library in Los Angeles. Republican Steve Cooley conceded the California attorney general’s race to Democrat Harris on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010, giving Democrats a sweep of all statewide offices and ushering in the first woman and first minority elected to the post. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Over the weekend, while speaking at the Know Your Value conference in San Francisco, Senator Kamala Harris stated the obvious with conviction.

“Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly,” she told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski according to Newsweek. “When you break things, it is painful. And you get cut. And you bleed.”

Her comments are in reference to a potential run for the presidency in 2020, a decision Harris says she intends to make over the holidays, noting it will “ultimately be a family decision.”

In recent months, the California senator has seen her profile rise. Not only was she involved in the sexual misconduct hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but she’s hinted at a potential 2020 presidential bid with recent visits to Iowa and South Carolina—two states that feature early primaries during presidential cycles.

In its most recent monthly power rankings, CNN chose Harris as most likely to receive the Democratic party’s presidential nomination, beating out Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished second and third.

But should Harris leap into the fray, she’ll be up against some heavy hitters. In addition to Warren and Biden, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke are all names floating as potential presidential candidates.

But our Commander-in-Tweet appears to be ready for the smoke.

As he recently told the New York Post: “Fear? Fear? Do you mean fear or dream about? I dream about them. So far everyone that I’ve seen I’m dreaming about.”

Somebody please end this nightmare.