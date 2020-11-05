Justice4EricaWeems: LeBron James Demands Answers After Black Woman Murdered in Akron, Ohio

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

On Monday, Ericka Weems, sister of Cleveland Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems, was found shot dead in her home in Akron, Ohio. In response to the news, LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to demand justice as police continue their investigation into Ericka’s murder.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!” he tweeted. “My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔”

Details surrounding Ericka’s death remain scarce, but the Akron Beacon Journal reports that her body was discovered by her sister and brother-in-law in the bedroom of her home and that police have yet to make any arrests or identify any suspects. Her death has been ruled a homicide by the Akron’s Summit County Medical Examiner.

“She’s a spectacular person,” Darrell Weems Sr. said of his daughter, who often volunteered to feed the homeless and ran a daycare out of her home. “I don’t know why anybody would want to hurt her.”

Brandon, who is a longtime friend of LeBron and also grew up in Akron, took to Instagram to grieve his devastating loss.

“To my beautiful sister...We were just talking about celebrating your birthday and now I can’t believe you are gone!!” he wrote. “Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you!!”

As news of Ericka’s death began to circulate, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman also released a statement on Wednesday offering his condolences on behalf of the team.

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act,” Altman wrote. “We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community.”

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Ericka’s murder are being asked to call or text any of the following:

The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers will have the option to remain anonymous.