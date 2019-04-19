Photo: iStock

Just in time for National Weed Day, aka 4-20, aka tomorrow, April 20, the Carl’s Jr. burger chain is bringing out a special offering—one that could whet the appetites of those who may have the munchies after deciding to indulge in a little bud.

Dubbed the Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight, the new gastronomic concoction features two beef patties, picked jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries and — the extra special ingredient — the chain’s Santa Fe sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil.

Now, while this all sounds good, don’t get your hopes up too high because

1. as USA Today notes, CBD, a hemp-derived cannabidiol, is a nonpsychoactive ingredient in cannabis. So eating the Rocky Mountain High won’t get you high — though CBD has been touted for having such benefits as anti-inflammatory properties, and

2. the name “Rocky Mountain High” is also informative: the CBD burger will only be sold at one location in Denver. On 4-20 (Saturday, April 20) and for the price of, you guessed it, $4.20.

But if the burger tests well, Carl’s may make the Rocky Mountain High a burger it offers everywhere.

“It is something that feels right for the brand,” Patty Trevino, Carl’s senior vice president of brand marketing, told CNN Business. “We are all about innovation.”