Photo: AP Photo (Richard Drew)

After Pablo Villavicencio, a 35-year-old immigrant from Ecuador, was first detained and then turned over to immigration agents after delivering a pizza to a Brooklyn, N.Y., military base last week, many restaurants and delivery services in the area began a boycott of the army garrison. This act not only serves as a form of protection for those who make deliveries there but as retribution against the jerk who took it upon himself to call the feds in the first place.



“I won’t send my guys there anymore,” said Josefina Cardoso, owner of the El Puente restaurant in Bay Ridge to the New York Post. “I would feel guilty if something happened.”



“[W]e have received several calls...with request to...remove the Fort Hamilton Army Base from their delivery zones,” said Rafi Cohen, who works with Orders2.me, which manages the websites and online ordering systems for many restaurants around the base, to Pluralist.

“They will no longer be delivering food there,” he said.

“We don’t need a problem with them,” echoed Julianna Oliverio, a cashier at Goustaro deli in Bay Ridge, to New York Daily News on Thursday. “We don’t tell our guys to go in there. Have them meet them at the gate.”

Advertisement

All of this stems from a June 1 incident involving Villavicencio. As reported by The Root, the father of two was delivering pizza pies to the base and was asked for identification.



When he presented his New York City ID—a free, government-based card available to all city residents regardless of their immigration status—he was asked for another form of ID. When he wasn’t able to provide one, he was directed to get a daily pass. This is when it all went to pot:



During that process, Villavicencio ... agreed to a background check, during which officials discovered an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrant. Villavicencio was immediately detained by military police and released to ICE, which brought the father of two to a detention center in New Jersey, where he now awaits deportation.

Advertisement

However, Villavicencio, who is married to an American citizen, tells the New York Post that he never signed a waiver for a background check, and that saying that he did so is “a lie”

“I am 100 percent sure that I did not sign any document there,” Villavicencio told the Post last week.

The Post reports that the manager of the Queens pizzeria where Villavicencio works said that one guard just “had it out for him.”

Advertisement

“They don’t ask us for ID,” said Juan Salvador, 38, an immigrant from Guatemala who delivers for Fourth Avenue deli Goustaro. But his manager said she, too, is now afraid to send undocumented delivery folks to the base.

The good news is that Villavicencio’s case has been taken up by some pretty powerful people, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who on Thursday offered him free legal representation.



“Detaining a hardworking man, separating a father from his children and tearing apart communities doesn’t make America safe, and a wrong-minded immigration policy grounded in bias and cruelty doesn’t make America great,” Cuomo said.



Advertisement

The latest in the case is that Villavicencio, who was supposed to be deported as early as Monday, has been granted an emergency stay until July 20.

In the meantime, I hope that restaurants in the area continue to detain their services to the Fort Hamilton military base.