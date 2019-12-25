Jussie Smollett Donates $10,000 to Flint Kids Program

Jussie Smollett Photo : AP

Despite being mired in one of the biggest controversies of 2019, Jussie Smollett still seems to have a heart of gold during this holiday season.



The disgraced Empire actor is showing much grace and altruism with his recent act of kindness to those in need.



Advertisement

Smollett showed up for a surprise visit to Flint, Michigan with youth and environmental activist, Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny (also known as Little Miss Flint), to bring Christmas cheer to children in need.



On his Instagram timeline, Smollett revealed that he was a part of the throwing “the biggest party ever for Flint KIds” and gave out toys, along with winter coats, books and school supplies.

“I pray that my future daughter is as fearless, loving and gangsta as these young queens,” he wrote. “My heart is full knowing these young people exist. Hopefully us adults start taking note. Happy holidays fam. One love. #Flint #FlintKids #MariCopenyPotus2044 ✊🏿

Advertisement

A source told TMZ that the R&B crooner also donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.

In recent years, thousands of children in Flint were exposed to dangerously high levels of lead in their drinking water - as a result of a public health crisis that is still ongoing.





Advertisement

According to The Detroit Metro Times, Copeny was a beauty pageant contestant, hence her nickname: “Little Miss Flint.”



Advertisement

The 12-year-old supergirl has become one of the many faces of the Flint water crisis.



Smollett, 38, is no stranger to philanthropy.



Last year, he donated $125,000 to various charities ahead of the holidays, including Flint KIDS and the Black AIDS Institute.

Advertisement

This was before Smollett was unceremoniously fired from his award winning role on Lee Daniels’ FOX drama series in April, after he was accused by Chicago police authorities of orchestrating a heinous hate attack on himself three months prior.

And just like that, his career was in the toilet.

Because we are supposed to believe every single thing police departments accuse black people — with no priors — of.



Advertisement

Right?

Last week, TV Line reported that Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney said discussions are underway to possibly have the embattled cast member return in his starring role before the show wraps its six-season run this spring.

Advertisement

Smollett, who is suing Chicago’s police department for “malicious prosecution,” is reportedly still under contract with the production.

