Photo : Antioch Police Dept.

Almost two weeks after being released on bail, Kyle Rittenhouse must stand trial for the shooting death of two men and injury of another in Kenosha, Wisc., a judge ordered.



Advertisement

According to CNN, the 17-year-old Rittenhouse appeared in a preliminary conference virtually alongside his attorney, who attempted to have some of the charges dismissed. The motions to dismiss were rejected by the court and Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating found that testimony of a detective on the case established probable cause that Rittenhouse was responsible for the crimes.

Rittenhouse is currently facing two felony homicide charges for fatally shooting Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as a felony attempted homicide charge for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. The incident occurred last August in Wisconsin during a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

Advertisement

Rittenhouse also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18. Attorneys for Rittenhouse have repeatedly argued he was acting in self-defense.

The proto-Trump youth has become a sensation among domestic terrorists white nationalists Republicans. The Trump administration even gave its surrogates positive talking points to use when discussing the teen.

Rittenhouse was released on bail almost two weeks ago after glorified pillow salesman Mike Lindell, and C-tier relic of the ’80s Ricky Schroeder, helped raise the $2 million cash bail necessary.

If this doesn’t prove to you in the clearest terms that whiteness will always protect whiteness, I really don’t know what will.

Advertisement

Oh, and quick sidenote: fuck Rick Schroeder, y’all. Like. How are you going to find literally the worst way to regain a minor bit of relevancy? In 2020 at that! Do you know how awful you have to be to be notably trash in a year like this?



Rittenhouse is set to be arraigned on Jan. 5 in Kenosha County Circuit Court. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun is also facing felony charges.