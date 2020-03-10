Joe Biden Tells Auto Worker 'You're Full of Shit' After Being Pressed on Gun Control

Photo : Mandel Ngan ( AFP via Getty Images )

So is it just me or is it starting to feel like Joe Biden can’t go anywhere without having someone try and run up on him? Today’s installment of “Square u p with Joe Biden” takes place at an auto factory.

According to NBC News, Joe Biden was visiting with workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Michigan when a man got up in his face to accuse him of trying to take away his guns. Biden responded to the man by telling him “You’re full of shit.” The man was heated after seeing videos online of Biden discussing gun control with former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Biden explained that he would ban AR-15s and other assault weapons but not guns on the whole. Unsatisfied, the man continued to get up in Biden’s face and told the candidate “You’re working for me, man.” Biden came back with “I’m not working for you, gimme a break man. Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”



These confrontational incidents have become commonplace during Biden’s campaign. There was that time in Iowa when Biden challenged a man who he called a “damn liar,” to a push-up contest. There was his Super Tuesday rally that had a woman rushing the stage yelling “let dairy die.” Just this Monday night, his Detroit rally was plagued with protestors and one of his aides, Symone Sanders, was knocked to the ground amid the chaos.



Biden’s campaign was essentially a non-starter until a series of decisive wins in South Carolina and Super Tuesday’s primaries where he emerged as the front runner. He generates strong emotions from voters but it doesn’t look like that’s an entirely positive thing. Should he emerge as the D emocratic candidate, it’ll be interesting to see if and how incidents like these will affect his campaign.



If I can be honest with y’all, I’m really just waiting for Biden to try and slap box a voter over a M edicare for all question.

