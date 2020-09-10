Jessica Krug, Professor Who Lied About Being Black, Resigns From George Washington University

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Jessica Krug, the George Washington University professor who lied about being Black, has resigned from her position.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the move comes only a week after the university announced she wouldn’t be teaching classes this semester. “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week,” the university wrote in a statement. “We hope that with this update our community can begin to heal and move forward.”



Last week, Krug posted an essay on Medium revealing that she had effectively been cosplaying as North African, African American, and in “ Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” for years. In actuality, Krug is a white, Jewish woman from Kansas City, Ks .



Advertisement

Whew, chile. I need a moment.



A student at GWU who took one of Krug’s classes told CNN that the aca demic’s racial identity of choice at the school was an Afro-Latina from the Bronx. Krug was a history professor who specialized in African and Latin American history. Apparently, the only way she could teach such subjects was to literally embody them.



In her essay, Krug apologized for her “continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity.” She went on to write that she is “not a culture vulture,” but instead “a culture leech.”



Advertisement

I personally don’t understand the difference but go off, I guess.

I’m really at a loss for this trend of white women pretending to be Black. I don’t know what white woman needs to hear this but you can help the cause without being a total Kardashian about it. So please, stop doing this.



Advertisement

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to continue sitting here in stunned disbelief that a white woman from Kansas managed to convincingly pass as Black for years.

