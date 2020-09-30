The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Black Excellence

Jesse Collins Becomes 1st Black Producer of Super Bowl Halftime Show

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:jesse collins
jesse collinsjesse collins entertainmentnflRocNationDailyOverride
3
1
Illustration for article titled Jesse Collins Becomes 1st Black Producer of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Photo: Jesse Collins Entertainment

Over the course of his prestigious career, Jesse Collins has played an integral role in producing some of the most memorable moments in television history. From Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell to John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, to the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and the Grammys, Jesse Collins Entertainment is one of the premier full-service production companies in an industry short on fruitful opportunities for Black folks.

Advertisement

And now, with the blessing of the NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi, the Emmy-nominated producer will throw his hat into the sports arena and become the first-ever Black executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement provided to The Root. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

Advertisement

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

Last August, Roc Nation announced its partnership with the NFL to become its “live music entertainment strategist”—a decision that put Jay-Z on the hot seat due to his previous allegiance to all things Colin Kaepernick and his own pointed critique of the NFL in his music.

G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

“We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer of the NFL, said. “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”

Advertisement

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Yo, It's 8 'Nicks' Before Nickelodeon. Cut the 7 Shit Out. That Don't Math

Donald Trump Jr. Speaks Rapidly Before Debate; Twitter Wants to Know If He’s on Coke

Debate Commission Working to Provide More Structure After Tuesday Night's Debacle. Here Are Some Suggestions

A Classic, Remixed: Converse Debuts a Harlem Toile-Inspired Collab With Interior Maven Sheila Bridges and More

DISCUSSION

boredalway666
boredalways

Thanks to the NFL's lack of stance for equality, IDGAF.