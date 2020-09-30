Jesse Collins Becomes 1st Black Producer of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo : Jesse Collins Entertainment

Over the course of his prestigious career, Jesse Collins has played an integral role in producing some of the most memorable moments in television history. From Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell to John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, to the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and the Grammys, Jesse Collins Entertainment is one of the premier full-service production companies in an industry short on fruitful opportunities for Black folks.

And now, with the blessing of the NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi, the Emmy-nominated producer will throw his hat into the sports arena and become the first-ever Black executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement provided to The Root. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

Last August, Roc Nation announced its partnership with the NFL to become its “live music entertainment strategist”—a decision that put Jay-Z on the hot seat due to his previous allegiance to all things Colin Kaepernick and his own pointed critique of the NFL in his music.

“We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer of the NFL, said. “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7.