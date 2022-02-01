Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding another fan favorite to its ranks, as Jennifer Beals joins the cast in the recurring role of the wife of Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson), a drug kingpin who runs the Marcy Corporation, per Deadline.



Webb and the Marcy Corporation were introduced at the beginning of the season as rivals to the Albanian mob Christopher Meloni’s Stabler was undercover with. The two crews decided to form an alliance instead of going to war.

There are no details on Beals’ character yet. We don’t even have a name. However, Webb is intelligent, ruthless and expects absolute loyalty from his employees. It’s not a stretch to expect his wife to share similar qualities.

One of the highlights of Law & Order: Organized Crime is that the women in the mob families are more interesting characters, and usually better bosses than the men.

With the first half of the season focused on the Albanians and Stabler’s ongoing fight with Richard Wheatley, we’ve been waiting to get more intel on what the endgame of the Marcy Corporation is.

Stabler’s boss Sgt. Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) has been working with undercover officer Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) to find out what Congressman Kilbride’s (Ron Cephas Jones) shady intentions are with the Marcy Corporation.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. All these drug kingpins have had beautiful wives, who somehow end up romantically involved with Stabler. First there was Tamara Taylor’s Angela, then Lolita Davidovich as Flutura and now it’s Beals.

Look we get it, he’s attractive, broken and offers them a glimpse at something outside their criminal lives, but can we please move on from this recurring plot this time around?

Fans of the Law & Order franchise will remember Beals appeared on the mothership in Season 17 Episode 12, “Charity Case,” where she played a soap star whose controversial adoption of a child from Africa led to an investigation of the baby’s death.

Beals is currently recurring on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, where she plays Garsa Fwip, the mysterious owner of the cantina Sanctuary.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, where it follows Law & Order:SVU, which airs at 9 pm and the returning Law & Order, once again starring Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston, premiering Feb. 24 at 8 pm.