Loud And Wrong: 'Friends' Jennifer Aniston Feels Black Twitter's Wrath

Jennifer Aniston has suddenly turned off her Instagram comments after she helped manufacture a scandal surrounding Jamie Foxx’s “controversial” post on the app. Last week, Foxx posted the personal message that stated: “They killed this dude called Jesus...what do you think they’ll do to you???!”

He followed the post with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove. Though it was clear—well at least to Black folks—that Foxx used the word “they” to call out people who betrayed Jesus, some deemed Foxx’s post as antisemitic. Aniston amplified this sentiment when she inserted herself into the conversation after it was reported that she “liked” Foxx’s post.

Before turning off comments, Aniston wrote in her Instagram story: ‘This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

This propelled Foxx to issue an unnecessary apology—which was a screenshot from the notes app—that said: “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and to everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my words of choice have caused offense and I’m sorry.

“That was never my intent...To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone...I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always.”

Celebrities like Winnie Harlow supported Foxx by saying “‘I’m so confused .. it’s so clear what you were saying.” Jay Pharaoh also stood behind the esteemed actor when he tweeted: “When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority.”

Aniston facing scrutiny for misinterpreting Foxx’s message is exactly what happens when you decide to mind someone else’s business. Hopefully, she learns a valuable lesson.