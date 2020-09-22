Jason Whitlock's Sexist Comments About ESPN's Maria Taylor, Katie Nolan Earn Him the Much Deserved Ire of the Internet

Screenshot : Outkick

I’m a big believer in protecting my energy, so to that end, Jason Whitlock doesn’t exist in my universe. At all. However, far too often, Jason Whitlock Jason Whitlocks—and try as I may ignore his unique brand of clownery, I’m left with no choice but to acknowledge his Negro nonsense.



On Sunday, the man who once called LeBron James a “bigot” who “promotes racism” and “incites violence with his bogus narratives on race,” published an article (that I won’t link to, because he ain’t getting clicks from me) in which he said a bunch of incredibly sexist shit about his former ESPN colleagues, Katie Nolan and Maria Taylor. Specifically, he stated that Taylor got her ESPN gig because she’s “tall, attractive and quite personable on television” and that Nolan’s beauty “intoxicates TV executives, bloggers and journalists, and it masks a lack of accomplishment, qualifications and skill.”

“Beauty transformed Katie Nolan from bartender to seven-figure personality, Emmy Award-winner and the darling of aroused bloggers and TV critics willing to ignore her pedestrian humor and inability to execute live television,” he wrote.

Did I mention this came from the sports equivalent of Tekashi 6ix9ine? A man whose entire career is predicated on either outright trolling or disparaging his own people as opposed to demonstrating even the smallest degree of actual sports aptitude or talent? Who in the hell is he to call out anyone for actually doing their job, as opposed to whatever the hell you call it that he does to get a check?



The man is a serial clown, and once Twitter learned that he came for Nolan and Taylor, they took great pride in tearing into the same man who looks like he hides pickles under his tongue.

Nolan even got into the action herself before making her account private, tweeting: “You’re *this close* to making an actual point about the expectation of women to not only be good at their job but also beautiful, but actual points don’t pay the bills huh. Keep this same energy next time I see you though.”

This led to Whitlock doubling down on his original sentiment and publishing another column on Monday (still ain’t getting clicks from me) in which he dismissed Nolan as a “Karen” who’s capitalized off of the “fraudulence of the social justice warriors ruling the mainstream sports media and blogosphere.”

The world would be a much better place if he’d just shut the fuck up. But since he’s hell-bent on doing the complete opposite, we’d all be better for it if we just collectively ignored his ass—just like Tekashi 6ix9ine.

So allow me to return to doing just that.