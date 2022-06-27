On Monday, the committee that is currently investigating the Capitol Hill January 6 insurrection, announced Monday that they plan on holding an unexpected public hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The topic for the hearing remains undisclosed and who will be testifying is unknown.

Members will “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” the committee confirmed in a statement. Originally, they had stated it was not going to resume hearings until mid-July. Last week, committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said “there’s been a deluge of new evidence since we got started” with the public hearings.

On Tuesday, the hearing will take place at 1 p.m. ET. This is the sixth hearing for the panel this month. The first five hearings consisted of the committee evaluating how Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election but urged former Vice President Mike Pence as well as Department of Justice and state officials to work to keep him as president.

Advertisement

Committee members explained that the final two hearings would zero in on how domestic extremist groups were involved in attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The hearings would also describe what Trump was up to as the violence occurred at the Capitol. He did nothing as the episode went on for more than three hours.

The committee cannot file criminal charges against Trump or anyone else for that matter. It also remains unclear whether the panel will give a criminal referral to the Justice Department. Ultimately, more information about Trump’s corrupt presidency and illegal attempts to maintain power will come to light.