Ja'Net DuBois Has Died At 74

Unfortunately, we have to start the evening with some sad news.

TMZ reports that actress Ja’net DuB ois has died at age 74. The actress was best known for her role as Willona Woods on Good Times. Her family reports that she passed in her sleep. Her death was unexpected as she hadn’t been suffering any known illness and the people around her believed her to be in good health. Good Times wouldn’t be the only classic 70s sitcom DuB ois would be associated with as she also co-wrote and sang the classic theme song “Movin’ On Up” for The Jeffersons.

In addition to her role in Good Times, DuB ois also appeared in the classic film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka as well as in movies such as Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Post-Good Times, Dubois was a frequent guest star across numerous 90's sitcoms. She had appearances in Sister, Sister, Martin, The Wayans Bros. and Everybody Loves Raymond. She would also win two Emmy awards for her voiceover work as Florence Avery on The PJs.

DuB ois is survived by her 3 children.

Our condolences go out to her friends and family. She will be missed.