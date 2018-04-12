Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool (Getty Images)

Apparently, Michael Cohen isn’t the only person Donald Trump tried to get to act as a fixer for him. In his upcoming book, former FBI Director James Comey says the president tried to get him to investigate the infamous “pee tape” allegations.

According to the New York Post—which got an advance copy of the book—the president wanted Comey’s help to reassure his wife, Melania, that he hadn’t paid Russian prostitutes to give him golden showers in a hotel bed.

In his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, Comey writes that the conversation with the president took place on Jan. 27, 2017, at the same private dinner where Trump demanded “loyalty.”

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey wrote. “He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.”

Sounds like Trump was trying to make sure the tape didn’t exist. It also sounds like Melania knows her husband and his … predilections.

It also all sounds messy. Very pissy and messy.

Comey wrote that he himself also wondered why Melania would think there was even a chance that an allegation like that could be true.

“In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?” he wrote.

I can answer that.

In the kind of marriage where the husband may have asked his wife to do that same thing.

Again, Melania knows her husband.

Comey’s book comes out April 17. Let’s all preorder it and read it together as a family.