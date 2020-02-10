Jackson State University President Among 17 Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Screenshot : WJTV

I believe the phrase is “not like this.”

USA Today reports that William Bynum Jr., president of Jackson State University in Mississippi, was among 17 people arrested over the weekend during a two-day prostitution sting that led to a total of eight felony charges.



The 57-year-old was charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana. And if you thought there was a chance in hell that he’d be keeping his job, you are sorely mistaken. According to the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, Bynum did what any embattled employee would do in order to preserve their pristine work history: He resigned. As such, the board plans to convene in the near future to discuss interim leadership moving forward.



Unfortunately, Bynum wasn’t the only Jackson State employee who was arrested, as professor Dr. Shonda McCarthy, who also serves as director of Jackson State Art Galleries, got knocked for nearly identical charges, including procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.



Sooooo how’d they get caught?



According to the Jackson Free Press, Police Chief Ford Hayman revealed during a news conference on Monday that it was an online ad soliciting prostitution services that did them in. And after meeting an undercover police officer at a hotel, it was a wrap.



Bynum served for four years as president of Mississippi Valley State University, before accepting the same gig at Jackson State in 2017.



Not the greatest look for one of the largest HBCUs in the country, but hopefully new leadership will be put in place soon.

