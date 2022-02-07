After crushing it on the court and in the kitchen, one of America’s favorite couples, three-time NBA champ Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author and Food Network star Ayesha Curry, are combining superpowers to co-host About Last Night, which invites celebrity couples to go head-to-head in an impromptu game night in order to see who knows their partner best. And prior to the Feb. 10 premiere of the hilarious upcoming HBO Max series, the Currys spoke to The Root to discuss the importance of diverse representation on television and why they decided to transform their love and appreciation for game nights—as well as the fellowship and camaraderie they foster—into a series.

“One of the reasons why we were so excited to do this show was to shed light on all of the different types of ways that love looks and to get a diverse group of people in a room that you maybe wouldn’t expect to see all together,” Ayesha told The Root. “Just sharing about their relationship, sharing their love, learning from each other, and growing together all while having fun. So for us, that was really the basis for us saying, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

So yes, expect to see familiar faces like The Real co-host Loni Love or four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green, but also expect to see comedian Bobby Lee, New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, as well as LGBTQ+ couples like Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts going head-to-head in uncensored relationship trivia. And while enjoying the festivities, Steph hopes that About Last Night will not only entertain audiences at home, but inspire them to explore their own relationships with their loved ones.

“Maybe it can spark conversations,” he began. “Where they take the premise of the questions we ask and do it at home in their own way. Get to know the couples in their lives on a deeper, more humorous level, and just have fun.”



The Currys also had some thoughts about how their HBO Max series is helping to diversify game shows, considering hosts (and contestants) in the genre haven’t always been brimming with people of color—a lesson LeVar Burton was recently reminded of during his valiant attempts to helm Jeopardy! after long-time host Alek Tribek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“It’s been really special for me. Not only as a Black woman, but as a young woman as well to be on this show holding my own,” Ayesha said. “Speaking about relationships and then on the flip side, for us as a married couple, being able to do that together in a fun, lighthearted way. It’s been special.”

Steph also notes that while couples are competing to raise money for the charities of their choice, at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and strengthening relationships while doing so.

“We always have fun. There’s always something that’s in common,” Steph said. “There’s something relevant. And I think we enjoy the ability to share that all relationships go through the same ups and downs and learning lessons and whatnot. And to expose that and be vulnerable around that, hopefully, that [leaves an impact].”

And the Currys believe that partnering with HBO Max provided them with the perfect opportunity to do so.

“They believe in what we can bring to the table,” Steph explained. “We wanted to make it a little spicy and a little grown and sexy, if you will. That’s definitely part of the format and we think it will land really well. But they do shows of the highest level, from production to the finished product. This is obviously our first show with them, and it’s what we think is a huge success. Hopefully, everybody else feels the same way.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

About Last Night premieres on HBO Max on Feb. 10.