It's 4/20, So Here Are Some of the Best Games to Roll Something Up With

It sincerely amazes me how specific you can get on Shutterstock. Photo : Kemedo ( Shutterstock )

Happy 4/20 folks! As you hopefully know, I’m the resident gamer person at The Root. In addition to playing quite a few video games, I also smoke quite a bit of weed. For obvious reasons, the last year saw me engaging in quite a bit of both those things. So, on this most sacred of holidays, I come before you with some suggestions that, in my opinion, pair excellently with a nice edible and/or joint.



Oh! And before you go “What, no [insert old ass game here?],” all of these picks are based on things I know you can easily get with modern systems. If you have the ability to roll a blunt and play WWF No Mercy on the N64, well, more power to you.



Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

Image : Rockstar Games

Now, this pick isn’t just for News Editor/auntie of The Root, Monique Judge. GTA V and GTA Online are excellent games to pick up and play when the vibe is hitting just right. The world of Los Santos is wonderfully defined and packed full of various activities and missions for you to engage in. Don’t feel like murdering folks? All good. You can do what I do from time to time and just cruise around listening to “Blonded Radio” as the sun sets over Los Santos, before the urge to do some hoodrat shit inevitably hits you.



There is a reason that generations upon generations of niggas and niggettes have associated playing GTA with sparking up. It just feels right, man. It just feels right.



Tetris Effect (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

Image : Enhance Games

“Nigga, Tetris again?” Yes, nigga, Tetris again! And I’ma keep talking about Tetris Effect until they make a Tetris Effect 2, dammit!



Honestly though, this is personally my go-to weed game. The game is designed in a way that combines the visuals, controller vibrations, and music together in an effort to simulate a feeling of synesthesia; seeing sound.



Does that not sound like the perfect thing to get high and play?



The game has a litany of modes with various degrees of difficulty. If you don’t feel like playing some real-ass Tetris, no worries. The game has multiple playlists that are designed around what “effect” you’re in the mood for. So if you just want to chill, look at some incredible visuals, and vibe to some fun electronic tunes, there’s a mode for that. This is easily one of my favorite games of the PS4/Xbox One generation, and there is no better day to play this game than today.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)

Image : Nintendo

Y’all. If you have a Nintendo Switch, and you haven’t gotten high as hell and just wandered around in Breath of the Wild, you’re doing it all wrong. I distinctly remember Saturdays spent high as a mug, gleefully exploring the massive open-world in this game.



The cartoon-like art style is a joy to look at, and the freeform gameplay allows you to go anywhere and do anything in whatever order you so choose. There’s a genuine sense of discovery and adventure baked into the foundation of this game. If you just want to hit on some indica, climb some trees, maybe solve a puzzle or two, you can do that. If you’re feeling a little more of an energetic high and want to see what challenges the world of Hyrule has to offer, you can do that as well.



This is easily one of my favorite games to ever, just, exist, and the fact that it is a genuinely great game to get high and play only makes it that much better.

Firewatch (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch)

Photo : Campo Santo

Remember from like 2014-2017, when every indie game felt like it had to be a walking simulator? Can’t lie to ya, I enjoyed very few of those games. If I wanted to walk and feel things, I would just go outside and listen to my “feeling things” playlist.



One of the games in the genre that I did enjoy, though, was Firewatch. It’s an adventure game with a distinctive art style and an intriguing mystery at its core. This is a perfect stoner game as it’s gorgeous to look at and it doesn’t ask much of you from a gameplay standpoint. You just walk around a beautiful rendered forest and discover some things.



You play Henry, a man assigned as a fire lookout at Shoshone National Forest. Your only contact is your supervisor, Delilah. Your dialogue choices dictate the way your relationship evolves. While I found the ultimate conclusion a bit lacking, the journey to it is one worth taking. The game still looks incredible even five years after its release in large part to it’s painterly, pastel tinged art style.



Those are just a few of my recommendations for games you should get high and play. Generally speaking, if a game has an immersive world, simple but fun gameplay, and a striking art style, that’s probably a game that you’re going to want to roll one up to. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I got a bowl to smoke and some Tetris to play.