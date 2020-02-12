It Took Zion Williamson Only 28 Minutes to Score 31 Points Last Night: 'I Don't Think He's Even Scratched the Surface'

Photo : AP Photo ( Rusty Costanza )

In the aftermath of Zion Williamson’s 31-point explosion Tuesday night, all Carmelo Anthony could muster was awe at what had just transpired.

“I don’t really think he’s comparable to anyone that I have seen,” the 10-time All-Star said of the rookie phenom. “Someone who is as powerful as that, who jumps like that...you can tell he’s getting better and getting a feel for the game.”

That’s one way to put it.

Williamson’s 31-point onslaught came in only 28 minutes of action against the Portland Trailblazers in the Pelicans’ 138-117 win. It was his fifth-straight game with at least 20 points.

And of course, the future face of the NBA had the internet going nuts at his meteoric rise.

At 6-feet-6-inches and 284 pounds, he’s been a matchup nightmare for any and all who dare to oppose him and, his career night, which also included nine boards and five assists, was nothing short of spectacular.



“I expect to make an impact, but I don’t expect to do nothing like this,” Williamson told ESPN. “Just kinda look to come in, kinda fit, not try to mess up. My teammates and coaches are always pushing me, like, be outside the box.”



His teammates and head coach are also acutely aware that when it comes to the Duke product, the sky’s the limit.



“I mean, he’s only gonna get better,” Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball said. “He’s 19. Came in midseason. I feel like he’s still not in the shape he can be in. It’s kinda scary thinking about what he can do in the future, but we’ll take 31 every night.”



“We say it all the time,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “I don’t think he’s even scratched the surface.”

He hasn’t. Which is why the rest of the league is in serious trouble.

“I feel like my game is so unique I’ll be able to adjust to it on the fly,” Williamson said. “At the end of the day, I’m 19. I have a lot of room for growing. I will mess up. I’m not perfect—I’m just gonna learn from them.”

The Pelicans’ next game is Thursday night against Oklahoma City and yes, I’m afraid for the Thunder already.

