Is there anything Lil Nas X can’t do well?

In addition to making chart-topping singles and bodies of music, the “Old Town Road” rapper is also making a country music legend proud with his latest cover of one of Dolly Parton’s most famous hits.

Per Complex, Lil Nas X recently appeared on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge where he performed a couple songs from his debut album including “That’s What I Want” and “Dead Right Now.” Along with those songs, the “Old Town Road” rapper decided to throw it back to his love of country music and performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”:

As if performing the hit wasn’t enough, Parton herself ended up seeing Lil Nas’ cover and hopped on Twitter to compliment him, writing: “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX”

After eventually seeing Parton’s praise, Lil Nas X got on social media and responded in the most Lil Nas X-way possible: “HOLY SHIT”

I don’t know about you but it seems like when it comes to country music, the “Call Me By Your Name” rapper is two for two. With a co-sign from Billy Ray Cyrus and now Dolly Parton, I wouldn’t be surprised if his next album is a country-trap one. I mean, what a way to throw it back to the same vibe that put him on in the first place, right? I can see the vision, can you?

