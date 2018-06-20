Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images)

With all the theatrics surrounding Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order to end family separations at the border, you may have missed out on a pretty big news nugget earlier Wednesday. Michael Cohen—Trump’s personal attorney and longtime confidant who has become one of the bigger fish caught in the Robert Mueller investigation web—submitted a letter resigning from his post with the Republican National Committee, citing the ongoing investigation as well as his disagreement with the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the border.

Sources provided ABC News with a copy of Cohen’s email to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, in which he noted that he’s leaving his post as deputy finance chair of the RNC’s finance committee.

“This important role requires the full-time attention and dedication of each member. Given the ongoing Mueller and SDNY investigations, that simply is impossible for me to do,” Cohen wrote.

He added his disagreement with the family separations that have happened as a result of the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy and wrote: “As the son of a Polish holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart wrenching. While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips.”

As ABC notes, this is the first time Cohen has ever gone against the family, so to speak.

Could this mean that Cohen is about to do his very best Mary Lou Retton imitation and flip on Trump? Is Cohen about to start singing like it’s 1991 and he’s one of the members of Color Me Badd?

I imagine Cohen sitting in an interrogation room as a member of Mueller’s team passes him a pack of Newport 100s and a Styrofoam cup of coffee as they gently press play on the tape recorder.

Cohen lights his cigarette slowly, methodically, letting that first puff of smoke curl lazily out of his nostrils as he considers what he is going to say next.

He leans forward, runs a hand nervously through his well-coiffed hair, takes a sip of the burnt federal-building coffee and flicks ash on the floor.

“What I am about to tell you is nothing you haven’t already known or even guessed,” he begins.