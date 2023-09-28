Is Kanye West About to Face Legal Troubles in Italy?

Ye, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been engaging in some questionable behavior seemingly since touching down in Italy, and his latest might have just landed in legal trouble.

According to the Daily Mail, the Donda rapper may be facing some fines from the Italian authorities for breaking anti-terror laws by walking around with a face covering that mostly conceals his identity. Per Article 533 of the country’s anti-terror and public order legislation, an individual is forbidden to wear “any article which will hamper an individual’s identification, in a public place or in a place that is open to the public, with a justifiable motive.”

This law was put in place and later strengthened as Islamic terrorist attacks began to ramp up in the country. The only exception is for religious reasons but those who fall under that category still have to get prior written permission from authorities. Seeing as how Yeezy seemingly didn’t procure that written consent and regularly sports the headgear, he could now face a possible fine up to 2,000 euros.

If I’m honest though, paying some money to make a small problem like this go away is probably the least of his worries. Not only wer he and his wife Bianca Censori recently accused of engaging in fellatio in public while boating in Venice, but he’s also facing a handful of lawsuits from a handful of former employees who are alleging everything from violations of multiple labor codes, including dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages, wrongful retaliatory termination, breach of contract and more.

While Ye has yet to respond to any of the aforementioned suits, the plaintiff’s are all looking forward to their day in court.