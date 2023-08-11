Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

Is It Finally Time For Clarence Thomas to Pack His Bags?

New reporting on Justice Thomas' billionaire funded lifestyle is leading to a renewal of calls for his ousting. But will anyone actually follow through?

By
Jessica Washington
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Tamara Brummer speaks at a demonstration where MoveOn.org delivered over 1 million signatures calling for Congress to immediately investigate and impeach Clarence Thomas at the US Supreme Court on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Tamara Brummer speaks at a demonstration where MoveOn.org delivered over 1 million signatures calling for Congress to immediately investigate and impeach Clarence Thomas at the US Supreme Court on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has not been having a great Summer. Breaking ethics scandals have continued to rock the court for the last several months. But this latest reporting from ProPublica revealing even more gifts from Thomas’ wealthy benefactors has us asking: What aspects of Thomas’ life aren’t bankrolled by billionaires?

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know
Yesterday
How To Get TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' Filter Look Using Make Up
March 15, 2023

On a serious note, ProPublica reported that these billionaire benefactors gifted Thomas at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, two resort stays, and multiple VIP passes to sporting events. The outlet estimates that these gifts were worth millions of dollars and that much of it went undisclosed.

Advertisement

This is hardly the first time Thomas’ relationship with these billionaires has come under scrutiny. ProPublica revealed that Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow paid for Thomas’ family member to go to private school and even purchased a house from the justice and his mother.

Some Democrats fed up with the whole mess, have begun to call for Thomas’ resignation. “Unprecedented. Stunning. Disgusting. The height of hypocrisy to wear the robes of a #SCOTUS and take undisclosed gifts from billionaires who benefit from your decisions. 38 free vacations. Yachts. Luxury mansions. Skyboxes at events. Resign,” wrote Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) on Twitter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Democrats Bill Pascrell (D-N.J), Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), and Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) have also called for Thomas’ resignation. But the problem is there isn’t anything these Representatives can do without the support of Congress.

Despite being arguably the most powerful branch of government, the Supreme Court has almost no ethics restrictions. And in our nation’s history, only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached. But that was in the 1800s, and he was acquitted.

Advertisement

That’s not to say ethics reform is a total lost cause. Progressive groups and legislators, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, have been campaigning for reform. But at least with Republicans in control of the House, there’s almost zero possibility of Congress passing ethics regulations this term.