Iran Launches Missiles at US Bases in Iraq

Numerous missiles have been fired from Iran into Iraq, targeting multiple U.S bases in the region.

ABC News reports that the facilities Erbil and Al Asad Air Base were among those hit in the attack. The country’s state-run news outlet ISNA said “This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces. ” CNN is reporting that at least 10 missiles struck Al Asad.

This attack is likely a retaliation for this weekend when impeached President Donald Trump authorized a drone strike killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. More than 5,000 American troops are currently stationed in Iraq. There is currently no word on damage or how many causalities there were. On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to approve a bill that would require the government to ask the US to withdraw it’s troops.

We’re possibly on the brink of a needless war that will cost countless American lives because the President wanted a distraction from impeachment.