Citing the deadly dangers of lies and the noise of false rumor, Sri Lanka has instated an emergency lockdown as they begin to track down the international network responsible for a deadly Easter morning attack.

Huffington Post has reported that over 290 people were killed and nearly 500 wounded when suicide bombers and other detonation devices went off in Churches and various hotels around the capital of Colombo. Most of the dead and wounded were Sri Lankans although reports claim at least 32 foreigners were killed, including British, U.S., Australian, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Dutch and Portuguese nationals.

The emergency law now being implemented gives military and police power to detain and/or interrogate suspects without court orders, among other provisions. The order also created a civilian curfew and has shut down use of social media sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

It’s not unprecedented for a government to block access to portions of the internet. According to TechCrunch, Iran and Turkey have also blocked social media sites in recent years due to political unrest and protesting. The Sri Lankan government has been particularly outspoken about their disdain for Facebook and other sites for (among other things) giving a platform to hatred, rampant spreading of lies, and misinformation that has endangered and taken the lives of many. Surges of hatred and anti-Muslim violence were said to have been prompted by propaganda on the Facebook platform. Facebook has been accused of not doing enough to ensure public safety, even after countless requests to address the issue with remedies and precautions. So despite criticisms of infringement on freedom of speech, or hindering people’s ability to reach loved ones during emergency, Sri Lanka’s move to shut down social media is said to prevent the spread of false news, which is particularly crucial at this time of fact-finding. It seems the intent is to kill the noise of rumor so the truth can be heard, loud and clear.



One truth that has been clear in these first hours since the deadly attack is that the human race, transcending separations of religion, is responding with strength, compassion and right action.



This morning Sri Lankan recording artist/activist M.I.A took to Twitter to voice her thoughts, saying the empathy being shown to her homeland is “inspiring.”

As the country continues its detailed process of finding the authorities behind this heinous attack, Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne confirmed an international network was involved, but did not elaborate much beyond that.

“We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country,” Senaratne said. “There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded.”



Sri Lankan president, Maithripala Sirisena, said via official statement that the government is seeking foreign assistance to pinpoint the international links.

