Inside the Messy Divorce Between Billionaire David Geffen and His Black Husband With the 50-Year Age Gap

It seems like divorce is in the air after another celebrity couple has split up right before the summer heat officially kicks in. Entertainment billionaire David Geffen, 82, filed for divorce from his 32-year-old husband, David Armstrong, and although the battle has just begun, their split is shaping up to be real messy.

The two wed in 2023 and did not sign a prenup. Now, it’s coming back to bite just two years later, as their messy divorce continues to unfold. Geffen cited “irreconcilable differences” as reasons for the split from Armstrong, who also goes by Donovan Michaels when he performs as a go-go dancer.

Because the estranged couple hadn’t reached the two-year mark, Armstrong would only be entitled to one year of spousal support in the state of California, TMZ reported. But that’s not stopping the 32-year-old from going after the billionaire.

Geffen is worth $8.7 billion, according to Forbes. As the founder of music record labels Geffen Records, Asylum Records and co-founder of film studio DreamWorks, Geffen is an entertainment giant. Geffen has been retired for 15 years. His income largely comes from stocks and equities, according to the New York Post. It’s important to note Geffen’s current investments are in a separate account, which Armstrong has no right to.

Now, Armstrong is trying to get to the bottom of all of Geffen’s finances. On Tuesday (May 27), Armstrong filed a response to the billionaire’s divorce filing, according to Page Six. Not only did he request Geffen be responsible for his legal fees, but the 32-year-old also suggested a probe be conducted to investigate Geffen’s income.

The couple met in 2020 when Armstrong worked as a personal trainer for the entertainment billionaire, according to the New York Post. Despite getting married just three years later, Armstrong’s adopted father told Page Six he was completely unaware.

“We kinda didn’t even know about the marriage. But 50 years is a big age gap,” Patrick Armstrong, 68, said of the age gap between Geffen and Armstrong. “I don’t know how you expect it to work out. My soon-to-be former son-in-law is older than me.”

The estranged couple has kept the details of their marriage relatively private over the past few years. Outside of a sprinkle of now-deleted posts on social media and a few red carpet appearances, the public has never gotten an inside looks at their unconventional marriage.