5 Best Men's and 5 Best Women's Looks from the Met Gala 2025
Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion

Beauty + Style

Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion

The couple has been building their custom-designed home since 2023 and it's coming along nicely. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Photo: Jamie McCarthy; Instagram/Simone (Getty Images)

When Simone Biles isn’t busy flipping her way into history books or snatching up more Olympic gold medals, she’s building something a little closer to home—literally. In fact, since 2023, Biles and her NFL player husband Jonathan Owens have been hard at work building their waterfront Texas dream house.

If you’ve been keeping up with Biles on her Instagram, then you already know it’s been a whole journey. From the first glances at the bare bones of the place, to a few unforeseen hiccups, to a now mostly built-out kitchen— the couple has been turning their house into a home with just the right amount of luxury and coziness.

Thankfully for us, the Olympic star has been taking her fans and followers along for the journey, showing off their progress in various parts of the abode. That’s why we felt it fitting to take a look at the progress the couple has made on their budding mansion. From the laundry room to the walk-in closet, keep reading to see how all their hard work is coming along!

The Beginning Stages- September 2023

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Just days after winning her eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, Biles surprised her followers with the news that she and Owens were building their first home in Spring, Texas.

Per Realtor.com, the 4,000-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a game room, home theater, wet bar, mud room with a pet-washing station, and a balcony with sliding glass doors that overlook the lake. It also sits on just over an acre of land.

September 2023- Walk Through

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

While things were still clearly in the beginning stages, Biles posted a pic of a walk-through of the home’s bare bones. So much potential!

November 2023- In-Progress

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Despite a few setbacks earlier in November — like an unsuccessful trim walk, and stained bathroom tile — Biles and Owens made some major progress on the home as evidenced in an Instagram post.

While it’s unclear which room in the house she was in (it looks like the living room), we do know that she was at least happy to be moving things forward.

November 2023- Living Room

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

In additional posts, the Olympic star gave a better view of her living room including where her fireplace will eventually go and the view of the water from inside.

November 2023- Patio With a View

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

What’s better than a sideview of the water? A full frontal showcasing just how grand and calming the sight is. We can’t wait to see how they turn their patio into a true oasis!

December 2023- Laundry Room

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

The following month, we got a peek at their laundry room and how it was coming along. Judging off of Biles’ social media post, it already looks like it’s going to have plenty of storage space!

December 2023- Foyer

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Nothing says “welcome into our home” like a grand entryway. And while Biles and Owens’ foyer isn’t complete, it’s already making a statement with all that natural light. We love to see it!

February 2024- Front Door

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Fast-forward to February 2024 when Biles and Owens shared a bit more of their home renovations on Instagram. The first glimpse showed Owens standing in the doorway, showing off just how tall the entryway looks and a sliver of their waterfront view in the back.

February 2024- Rooftop

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

In another post, the Chicago Bears’ player could be seen standing on the rooftop of their home (risky!) overlooking the water and taking in the beautiful sunset.

February 2024- Front View

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

In another snapshot, we got a better look at the front of their two-story home and though it’s clear they still got a ways to go— we can already tell the finished product will look amazing!

February 2024- Walk-In Closet

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Arguably the main event for any primary bedroom, Biles gave us all a look at her walk-in closet. And based on the preview, we can already tell this could very well be her favorite space in the home! (Could you blame her?)

June 2024- Extra Room, Laundry Room, Staircase, and Kitchen

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

Jumping to the summertime, the Ohio native gave her fans a long-awaited update to her home, showing off the staircase, kitchen, laundry room and an additional room. We’ve got to say, that black and white marble in the eating area is to die for. We can’t wait to see the completed project!

Clockwise: additional room, laundry room, staircase and kitchen.

October 2024- Pool and Garage

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

In this since-expired shot from Biles’ Instagram stories, we can see her backyard pool and garage coming along beautifully. While the pool still has a bit more to go, the garage has a nice touch with the black paint and added exterior lights!

October 2024- Updated Kitchen and Laundry Room

Image for article titled Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram/Simone Biles

In a recent interview with PEOPLE at the Kentucky Derby on Monday, Biles gave somewhat of a positive update about when she and her hubby were expected to move into their new place.

“We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn’t the case,” she said. “So we’re just waiting for the weather to die down. We’re just… we’ll see.”

As you can see from pics of the kitchen and laundry room from October 2024, it looks like things are coming along nicely. Here’s hoping they can move in soon.

