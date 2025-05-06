Inside Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens In-Progress Texas Lakeside Mansion

When Simone Biles isn’t busy flipping her way into history books or snatching up more Olympic gold medals, she’s building something a little closer to home—literally. In fact, since 2023, Biles and her NFL player husband Jonathan Owens have been hard at work building their waterfront Texas dream house.

If you’ve been keeping up with Biles on her Instagram, then you already know it’s been a whole journey. From the first glances at the bare bones of the place, to a few unforeseen hiccups, to a now mostly built-out kitchen— the couple has been turning their house into a home with just the right amount of luxury and coziness.

Thankfully for us, the Olympic star has been taking her fans and followers along for the journey, showing off their progress in various parts of the abode. That’s why we felt it fitting to take a look at the progress the couple has made on their budding mansion. From the laundry room to the walk-in closet, keep reading to see how all their hard work is coming along!