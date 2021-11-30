Insecure may be ending, but the actors and writers from the series are set to break out and take over. Jean Elie, who played Issa’s brother Ahmal, and writer/story editor Mike Gauyo will team up for the new ALLBLK series Send Help.

Advertisement

Per the press release: “Send Help is a coming-of-age dark comedy series about a first-generation Haitian American young man struggling to overcome the challenges of ‘making it’ in Hollywood, whilst coming to terms with a recent family tragedy.”

“A young man with dreams of stardom relocates from Brockton, MA to Los Angeles, CA in pursuit of a career as an actor, all while trying to be the new ‘man of the family,’ and exploring what the LA dating scene has to offer. Throughout the series, Fritz fights to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, his incredibly demanding Haitian family and a looming family tragedy. Rather than address his shortcomings head on, he chooses to deny and avoid the issues that everyone else can see.”

Just in case you’re wondering, because we definitely were, ALLBLK is a streaming service geared toward Black content. Yes, another streaming service.

Variety reports, in addition to Insecure, Elie can also be seen as Reggie in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White.

G/O Media may get a commission save up to 40% Hey Bud Skincare Extended Cyber Monday Sale Relax, it's hemp-infused skincare

You can still take up to 40% off beauty bundles and accessories for a limited time. Buy at Hey Bud Skincare

“Send Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy. It’s also a shoutout to first generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families,” said creator/star Elie. “I hope young people will see what’s possible when you step out of your own way and defy society’s limits.”

Stewart Yost is set to direct all seven episodes of Season 1.

“This is a series about Haitian people just existing. Not as caricatures or stereotypes, but as fully formed, normalized, human beings sharing the same space as everyone else, while sharing unique experiences that feel universal. I’m incredibly proud of this series and can’t wait to see it on air,” Gauyo said.