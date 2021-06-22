Indiana Man Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison for Racially Harassing Black Neighbor

Photo : everything possible ( Shutterstock )

White people en masse seem to be on a crusade to fuck around and find out. Last summer, an Indiana man decided to fuck around and repeatedly racially harass his Black neighbor. He would soon find out he was committing a federal offense, as a judge sentenced him on Friday to 46 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the harassment.

According to WRTV, 51-year-old Shepard Hoehn began harassing his neighbor after they removed a tree from their yard. Hoehn was so offended that his neighbor made a decision about their property, that he felt the only reasonable response was to burn a cross on his lawn, display a swastika, put up a sign with various racial slurs on it, and throw eggs at their home. Hoehn told FBI agents that he wanted to make his neighbor’s lives “miserable.”



As a result of his efforts, Hoehn was sentenced to 46 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson for making racially motivated threats to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor; a violation of the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.



“Every person in the United States has the right to live in their home free from the threat of violence based on race,” Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said following the case. “The federal government will not tolerate, and will prosecute to the fullest extent the law allows, the sort of race-based threat that this defendant engaged in.”



In addition to the 46 months, Hoehn will also be under supervised release for three years.

This is one of the most clear cut examples of “congratulations, you played yourself,” in recent memory. I simply don’t understand being this pressed over a tree. I mean, let’s be real, he was probably using the tree as an excuse to show his racist ass, but it’s still fucking weird nonetheless. Imagine doing three years and ten months in prison because you couldn’t mind your business? That’s going to be a hard no for me, y’all.