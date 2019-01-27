Screenshot: Allan Amato

For all this tremendous insight and intellect, comedian D.L. Hughley has glaring blind spots when it comes to homophobia and masculinity.

And before you say “The fuck? He has tremendous what?” There’s the time he checked his boy Steve Harvey for co-signing Melania’s baby daddy:

Having a comedian and a rapper and a football player [Harvey, Ray Lewis, Jim Brown and Kanye West] out to talk about the concerns of the community ... you know why you have a comedian, a rapper and a football player ... ? Because that’s the positions you’re used to seeing us in. You would rather see a football player, a rapper and a comedian ... you’d rather have black people be football players, comedians and rappers than the president. You’d rather see us run the ball than run the country. That’s why you do it.

Advertisement

And the time he broke down during a 2016 appearance on CNN’s “New Day” while discussing the challenges parents of color face in protecting their offspring from impulsive police:

This is clearly a person entirely capable of sound judgement and coherent, measured thoughts.

Advertisement

But for whatever reason, when he’s not preoccupied with calling “Pose” actress Indya Moore a “pussy” for standing up against his bigoted stance on homophobia, he’s been riding Terry Crews’ ass about how the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor reacted to the sexual assault he incurred back in 2016. The same sexual assault that the offending party, former WME agent Adam Venit, received a slap on the wrist for before eventually exiting the company.

In the aftermath of all this, while Crews has used his platform to shine a light on the perils and misconceptions of masculinity within the black community, he’s had more than his fair share of detractors—none of whom I’ll name because I’d much rather get to the point about Crews inviting Hughley to receive a 2019 limited edition bitch slap.

On Sunday morning, according to The Blast, Crews took the comedian to task for insinuating he should’ve beat Venit’s ass for sexually assaulting him—a familiar refrain amongst the hyper-masculine sect.

“You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No,’” Crews wrote. “Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir.” Hughley responded by saying, “You saw the video!” to which Crews quickly shot back, “Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t. Were you there?” Hughley then said Crews should have gotten physical with alleged assailant, writing, “That’s different than slapping the s—t outa him.”

Advertisement

To which Crews dropped the mic with the following:

I mean... fair is fair, right?

While we wait for Hughley to defuse the situation and concoct a response that will save his orbital bone from a compound fracture, Twitter has nothing but love for Crews and had no problem making their allegiance known.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let us hope and pray that Hughley either has a good ass insurance plan or a vibranium orbital bone.