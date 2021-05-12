In Honor of Her 55th Birthday, Janet Jackson Is Auctioning Off Over 1,000 Personal Items

Janet Jackson attends her residency debut “Metamorphosis” at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo : David Becker for Park MGM ( Getty Images )

It looks like Grammy award-winning artist, icon and legend Janet Jackson will be saying bye-bye to some of her most personal belongings soon—but as People reports, it’s all for a good cause.



In an effort to commemorate her upcoming 55th birthday on Sunday, Jackson is partnering with Julien’s Auction to present “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson.” The auction will see some of her most memorable items up for grabs, including but not limited to: “music video, tour and television performance-worn costumes and ensembles, red carpet appearance gowns as well as personal items and accessories owned.” A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy group dedicated to improving the lives of children affected by spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.

“Guys I’m really excited about my auction coming up,” Janet explained in a video on Twitter. “There’s costumes from all the tours, from videos, “If,” “When I Think of You,” “Doesn’t Really Matter,” “Rhythm Nation” and more, stuff from childhood. It’s a big auction and fun.”

Julien’s Auction gave us a breakdown of a few items up for sale and wow, are they SOMETHING:

A Helen Storey designed floor-length metallic silver coat worn by Jackson in the 1995 “Scream” music video with brother Michael Jackson... costing $7 million at the time, the music video was listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive music video ever made and received 11 MTV Video Music Award nominations that year. A Richard Tyler black coat with velvet lapels, worn by Jackson on her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour while performing her hit singles “Control” and “Nasty”. Jackson’s 17th century ensemble worn while performing “If” on her 1993-1995 Janet World Tour. Jackson’s outfit worn while performing “Scream” during the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2009. Her stage costume worn on “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson” show in Los Angeles on March 10, 2001 while performing “All for You”.

The three-day auction “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” goes down Friday, May 14. For more information on how you can take part, be sure to visit juliensauction.com.