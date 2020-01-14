Photo : Chris Graythen ( Getty Images )

Folks, it’s time to steam that impeachment outfit. The Senate impeachment trial of Donald J(ulius d’Orange) Trump will begin this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The timeline was spurred by an announcement today from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that the House will vote on a resolution moving the impeachment process forward on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. This will include appointing House impeachment managers and transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Following Pelosi’s announcement, Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) took a break from scouting out a new tortoise shell to move into to tell reporters that he expects to start the trial process this week. This preparatory phase includes swearing in senators as jurors, according to the Post. The meat of the trial will likely begin next Tuesday, McConnell said.

The result of the impeachment trial—just like the House’s impeachment vote—is a foregone conclusion. McConnell and other GOP leaders have made it clear that they do not intend to be “impartial” jurors, and will vote to acquit the president on party lines. Trump stands accused of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. In other words, think of the stupidest version of a mob deal, and just imagine the president of the United States did it.

But hey, at least you’ll look great in that new impeachment hat.