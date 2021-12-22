Whew thank goodness someone finally asked Iman Shumpert what he thinks of LeBron’s business decisions.



According to Complex, the NBA and Dancing with the Stars champion appeared on Bootleg Kev’s podcast to talk about basketball, ballroom dancing and life. When the conversation turned to Kevin Durant going to the Golden State Warriors, Shumpert declared that it was actually LeBron who ruined things when he went to the Miami Heat.

“It wasn’t KD. It was LeBron first going to Miami. LeBron knows he ruined basketball,” Shumpert said. “He thought he was making it better. Me personally, I loved the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down.”



His main complaint seems to be that fans aren’t as invested in their teams, and don’t have the patience to wait for a team to find its footing.

He also seems to be annoyed that fans have taken a deeper interest in the inner workings of their favorite teams.

“Great business move for sure. But when you think about it outside looking in, I got people tweeting me right now, they’re literally talking about owners and trade,” Shumpert continued.

Look, he may have a point that fans should relax and enjoy the basketball a little more, and be less concerned with the front office. However, no one will get past “LeBron ruined basketball” to understand the nuance of his point.

Case in point, his Twitter response to a fan who pointed out that superteams aren’t a new concept.



“Find me the year the top player left his throne and joined someone else? Closest thing was Shaq but Bigs have to pair up and Kobe was the juice,” he wrote. “Bron had no need and had all the influence. I can debate this all day.”

Shumpert won his ring with LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, a point he responded to on Twitter.

“You saw the clip and not the convo. LeBron changed the way teams are built forever,” he wrote. “Check the length of these contracts.”



Since winning Dancing with the Stars, Shumpert has enjoyed a more mainstream profile outside of the sports world, so it will be interesting to see what other hot takes he puts out there while he has the spotlight.