Who knew college kids would lose their mind over a Bryson Tiller appearance at their school? On Tuesday, the 29-year-old R&B singer went to Howard University. He experienced much success with his 2015 album, Trapsoul. Tiller has been working on a new album, releasing its lead single “Outside” just last month.

Though there hasn’t been an official album release date, his fans are anxiously anticipating it, to say the least. The Louisville native made a stop at the university and students were beside themselves. Tiller was surrounded by swarms of people, all ready with their camera phones to get a picture of the performer. But just how wild did things get?

Advertisement

According to one Twitter user, Tiller was accosted and allegedly bitten by fans. “I actually feel bad for Bryson Tiller because y’all have no decorum at all...there should be no reason this man was on the GROUND getting bit and stepped on.”

Videos of the incident are circulating around social media, showing the artist trying to escape an intense crowd which led him to fall:

G/O Media may get a commission Amazon bestseller Bedsure Heated Blanket Cozy up

Curl up with six different heat levels; the timer will shut off after three hours, ample enough time to warm up. Buy for $55 at Amazon Advertisement

A Howard University student noted that behavior like this is the reason they can’t have anything nice:

Advertisement

“Y’all was trampling over people for Bryson Tiller and he ain’t even perform no music. And y’all think we getting DRAKE???”

Although Tiller thanked his fans on social media after the incident occurred, one person simply wasn’t buying it. “I keep seeing new videos of Bryson Tiller and in each one he looks scared for his life,” the user remarked.

Advertisement

Hopefully, lovers of his music will show up like this when he drops the new project—minus the biting.