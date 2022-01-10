I’m selfish.

As in, if I’m on a date, and there’s only one last cocktail shrimp or napkin or oxtail or whatever the hell else, guess what you’re not getting?

Thankfully, there are people like speedskater Brittany Bowe who are far more charitable than I’ll ever be—as evidenced by the 33-year-old’s decision to relinquish her spot in the 500 meters in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics to teammate Erin Jackson.

Yes, this really happened.

As the Washington Post reports, Jackson failed to qualify during the trials after she slipped and finished third, which was one spot short of the available berths on Team USA. Bowe, who finished in first place, had no desire whatsoever to compete without her teammate in what will likely be her final appearance at the Games, so she did what any benevolent soul not named Jay Connor would do: She gave up her 500-meter spot so that Jackson could go in her place.

“First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team,” Bowe said. “No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. After that unfortunate slip, I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place.”

For those wondering, yes, Bowe will still compete in the women’s 1,000 and 1,500-meter events, but Jackson will be joining her in Beijing.



“It’s hard to even really put it into words,” Jackson said Sunday. “I’m beyond grateful and humbled, and just—I’m happy.”

She continued, “She’s always been there for me, helping me out, even when I was just, like, the new kid back in Ocala. She’s always been an awesome mentor and an amazing person. Someone who I can talk to if I need a friend, or advice or anything. It’s an amazing relationship, and I’m just so grateful.”

Clearly, a little kindness goes a long way, and perhaps I should stop being so damn selfish.