For years, internet sensation Gillie Da Kid has blessed us with a Million Dollaz Worth of Game, all while taking the phrase “living your best life” to unprecedented heights. And in his unyielding pursuit of happiness, this weekend the former Cash Money Records rapper did what he does best—break the internet—when he joined HBCU Jackson State on the sidelines for the Orange Blossom Classic—a game that hasn’t been played in 43 years.

Advertisement

As Sports Illustrated notes, the Orange Blossom Classic has significant meaning in HBCU lore. From 1933 to 1978, it was considered the unofficial “Black national championship game” and featured FAMU facing off against other historically Black colleges. It was set to return in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.



During Jackson State’s 2020 season, Gillie served as an assistant coach for the school’s football program. So it wasn’t a surprise to see him pop up in the locker room dancing with head coach Deion Sanders prior to Saturday’s season opener against Florida A&M.

But once the Orange Blossom Classic kicked off, Gillie’s signature exuberance would actually impact the game itself. In the first quarter, a JSU defender snagged a would-be pick-six and sprinted toward the red zone for the touchdown. However, right next to him on the sidelines was Gillie, cheering him on while running alongside him. After scoring the touchdown, the defender tossed the ball to Gillie, who then spiked it in the end zone because...what else would we expect him to do on such a great play? This drew the ire of the refs, who would immediately throw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Advertisement

“Dey gave me an unsportsmanlike penalty 🤦🏾‍♂️,” Gillie posted on Instagram. “I didn’t know he was gone throw me the ball so I did the only thing I knew #SpikeDatBih”

Adding insult to injury was the fact that the pass that precipitated the pick-six was ruled incomplete. So the subsequent touchdown that Gillie celebrated was also taken away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, Jackson State would pull out the 7-6 victory, but don’t expect Gillie to be acting up on the sidelines again anytime soon.