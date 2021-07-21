‘If Anybody Is Lying Here, Senator, It Is You’: Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci Get Into Epic Fuss Fight

First, Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather and then, Logan’s father, Rand, was looking for a dust up with America’s most beloved immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Stephen, Rand Paul and Logan Paul aren’t related.

Me: Are you sure? There are so many similarities. Both of them are clout-chasers. Both of them got their asses kicked. Logan lost to Floyd and Rand got his ass beat by his neighbor. And both are really stupid.



Genetta Adams: You might be right.



It all happened Tuesday during a Senate Health Committee hearing, which was supposed to give lawmakers a head’s up as to what is going on with COVID-19, but GOP senator and Jake Paul’s father, Rand, had a microphone so you know that meant stunt-queening and show- ponying.



See, you have to understand that amongst people who drink Mountain Dew and believe that American history is Critical Race Theory, the National Institutes of Health funded “gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” and that le d to the outbreak of COVID-19.



From ABC News:

“On May 11, you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Paul said. He claimed that gain-of-function research — which could, in theory, enhance the transmissibility of a virus — was performed in the lab and referred to an academic paper by a Chinese scientist, which he then asked to be entered into the record and for a copy to be given to Fauci. Fauci flatly rejected Paul’s suggestion. “Sen. Paul, I have never lied before the Congress. And I do not retract that statement,” he said. Paul suggested Fauci and the NIH could be partly responsible for the pandemic and the deaths of 4 million people worldwide. The virology expert explained that the paper Paul referenced does not represent gain-of-function research, and when Paul interrupted, the shouting match ensued. “Let me finish!” Fauci said, when Paul tried to interject. “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially, you do not know what you’re talking about.”

Bitch!



Dr. Fauci didn’t say “bitch,” but you can’t tell me there isn’t an implied “bitch” at the end of that sentence.



Moving on, the two argued over semantics and the definition of “gain-of-function.”



But Paul didn’t seem to care that NIH Director Francis Collins said in a statement earlier this year, warning of misinformation: “neither NIH nor NIAID have ever approved any grant that would have supported ‘gain-of-function’ research on coronaviruses that would have increased their transmissibility or lethality for humans,” ABC News reports.



But Paul would not let facts get in the way of being an asshole.



Also from ABC News:



“You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around them from a pandemic,” Paul said. “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, senator,” Fauci said. “If you look at the viruses that were used in the experiments, that were given in the annual reports, that were published in the literature, it is molecularly impossible—” Paul interjected, “You are obviously obfuscating the truth,” to which Fauci replied, “I’m not obfuscating the truth — you are.” “You are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that,” Fauci said. Paul interrupted, “It could have been.” “If there is any lying here, senator, it is you,” Fauci shot back, pointing his finger at Paul. “I don’t think I have anything further to say,” Fauci said. “This is a pattern that Sen. Paul has been doing now at multiple hearings based on no reality. He keeps talking about gain-of-function. This has been evaluated multiple times by qualified people to not fall under the gain-of-function definition. “I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied, certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci said.

(Implied ‘Bitch’).

Watch the exchange below:



