On Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a new policy: The agency will no longer detain and deport victims of crimes.

According to CNN, the Biden administration has been working to right Trump’s wrongs when it comes to the undocumented population, focusing on extending some pretty basic compassion towards the humans going through the immigration process.

“A victim-centered approach encourages victim cooperation with law enforcement, engenders trust in ICE agents and officers, and bolsters faith in the entire criminal justice and civil immigration systems,” the directive reads.

In the latest effort to distance themselves from the ICE we knew under the Trump Administration, the agency will now help the undocumented prove they were a victim of a crime and aid them in getting justice.

In this report from Forbes, the policy outlines that ICE will be providing resources for the victims to report crimes, apply for special visas, and not deport any witnesses who may be undocumented as well.

“When victims have access to humanitarian protection, regardless of their immigration status, and can feel safe in coming forward, it strengthens the ability of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including ICE, to detect, investigate, and prosecute crimes,” ICE’s directive said.

The policy goes into effect immediately.



