It looks like congratulations are in order for rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube. On Thursday, it was revealed that Ride Along star landed a multi-picture TV and film deal with Luminosity Entertainment.

Under this agreement, Cube will now co-produce several series and films with the first project expected to begin production some time this year. Titled Cube In My Head, this forthcoming feature will tell the story of “a hapless white guy, who begins to hear the voice of Ice Cube in his head after an accident and starts to turn his life around,” according to Deadline.

In a statement sharing the news, Cube said: “Excited to be working with Elie [Samaha, film producer and co-founder of Luminosity] and his team to make some great movies, especially this one. Who couldn’t use me in their head?”

Added Geno Taylor, the film producer who helped negotiate the deal on behalf of Luminosity: “It is a privilege to be able to establish a partnership with an individual as talented and well versed as Cube. Looking forward to building a successful partnership.”

Cube has, as of late, been pretty skim when it comes to appearances of TV and film. His last appearance was in the 2020 film, The High Note, starring alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Dakota Johnson. Last October, he made headlines after it was revealed he walked away from a $9 million project with Sony because he refused to comply with the vaccine mandate the company instituted at the time. Despite that though, fans may be seeing him soon in an upcoming fourth sequel film of Friday if it can out of the legal rigmarole with Warner Bros. Only time will tell!